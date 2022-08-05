Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap With U.S. After Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years
LET’S TALK
Russian authorities said Friday that they were ready to discuss a possible prisoner swap with the U.S. The diplomatic offer came a day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years imprisonment by a Russian court after she was convicted of drug smuggling—a ruling which Joe Biden called “unacceptable.” Speaking while on a visit to Cambodia on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country would be willing to speak with American authorities about a possible prisoner exchange, providing it was done through an agreed diplomatic channel. “We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov said. “If the Americans decide to once again resort to public diplomacy... that is their business and I would even say that it is their problem.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. has already made a “substantial offer” to secure the release of Americans jailed in Russia, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.