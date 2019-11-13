HERE IT COMES
Witnesses Asked to Review Draft of Russia Report, Signaling Impending Public Release
The Justice Department’s inspector general has asked witnesses to review draft versions of his report on the FBI’s investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign, indicating that the long-awaited document is nearing public release, according to The Washington Post. Over the next two weeks, witnesses are expected to review sections of the report that feature their testimonies. The witnesses will be allowed to submit feedback, which could lead to more investigative work, but the reviews are a key indicator that the report is being readied for release. One Justice Department official previously said Nov. 20 had been penciled in as a target date, though others have said it’s more likely to be released after Thanksgiving. In a letter to lawmakers last month, Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote that the declassification process was “nearing completion,” adding: “I anticipate that the final report will be released publicly with few redactions.”