Russia Rethinks Law Against Criticizing Wagner Mercenaries
A law making criticism of Russian fighters in the Ukraine war—including the Wagner mercenary group—a criminal offense might have to be quickly rewritten after last week’s abortive coup attempt led by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, a senior Russian politician has warned. It was Prigozhin who lobbied earlier this year to have Wagner explicitly included in laws against “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces, an offense that can carry a jail term of up to 15 years. The requisite measure was pushed through the State Duma in March but is being questioned after Prigozhin and his forces seized control of Russia’s Southern Military Command in Rostov-on-Don and then pressed on toward Moscow before abruptly pulling back after threats from President Vladimir Putin. Vladislav Davankov, vice speaker of the Duma, told Kommersant newspaper that thousands of people could run afoul of the legislation and face jail terms—presumably including Putin himself. “Would that be reasonable and fair? Of course not. There needs to be a moratorium on prosecutions under this law, at least as regards public opinion on the actions of [mercenaries] and the armed forces outside the [Ukraine] combat zone,” he said.