Kremlin Says Captured Americans Don’t Get POW Protections
MAKING THEIR OWN RULES
Two American fighters who went missing in Ukraine have been captured by Russia and are not be protected as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions, a Kremlin spokesman told NBC News on Monday. Dmitri Peskov said Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh are “soldiers of fortune” who must be “held responsible for the crimes they have committed.” The men's families and the U.S. government have issued statements demanding the two be treated fairly under international law. “They are not soldiers of fortune, they are not mercenaries, they were volunteers in the Ukrainian military and they should be treated as lawful combatants,” Darla Black, the mother of Huynh’s fiancée, told The New York Times.