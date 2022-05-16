Russia Says It ‘Won’t Put Up With’ Sweden and Finland Joining NATO
‘NO ILLUSIONS’
Predictably, Russia did not ignore the official announcements by Finland and Sweden on Sunday that they attend to apply for NATO membership. Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Monday that Russia would “not put up with” the once-neutral nations joining the 30-member military alliance. “They should have no illusions that we will simply put up with it—and nor should Brussels, Washington and other NATO capitals,” he told state RIA news agency, according to Reuters. “The general level of military tension will rise, predictability in this sphere will decrease. It is a shame that common sense is being sacrificed to some phantom provision about what should be done in this unfolding situation,” he added, neglecting to mention that Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine prompted the action, but instead warning that there would be a “military-technical response.” An ally of Vladimir Putin previously warned that the response could come in the shape of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles if the nations join the trans-Atlantic alliance.