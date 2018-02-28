Russia Says It’s Reinstated to the Olympics After Doping Scandal

Russia’s membership in the International Olympic Committee has been “fully restored” following its team’s suspension for systemic doping violations, according to the country’s own Olympic committee. Russia was barred from this month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang because of the doping scandal and its athletes were forced to compete as neutral “Olympic Athletes from Russia” without the country’s flag or anthem. (Of course, two further doping violations emerged against Russian athletes during the Games.) However, on Wednesday, Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said on state TV: “The Russian Olympic Committee has had its rights fully restored.” The IOC voted Sunday to reinstate Russia on the condition that there were no further doping violations—but it has yet to officially announce the country’s reinstatement.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED