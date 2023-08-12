Russia Vows Retaliation After Missiles Target Key Bridge

Read it at BBC
Russia says two Ukrainian missiles have targeted the Kerch bridge, which links the country to the annexed Crimean peninsula. Videos on social media show plumes of smoke rising near the bridge, which is an important supply route for Russian forces. Russia’s defense ministry said S-200 missiles had been used and shot down Saturday causing no damage. There have been at least two other attacks targeting the bridge in the past few months. The BBC reported Russia’s foreign ministry as saying, “such barbaric actions... will not go unanswered”.