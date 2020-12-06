CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Sets New Record Number of COVID-19 Cases Sunday
NOT GETTING BETTER
Read it at Associated Press
Russia has set a new record in new COVID-19 infections, logging 29,039 in a 24-hour period, according to the Associated Press. The new record comes as President Vladimir Putin ordered a “large scale” vaccination program with its Sputnik V vaccine which will be administered to doctors and teachers starting next week. More than 100,000 people, including front-line workers and military crew members, have already been given the vaccine, which has not completed advanced trials. The country has recorded more than 2.4 million cases and 43,141 virus-related deaths.