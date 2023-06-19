Russia Stopping Aid Reaching Dam Collapse Victims, UN Says
CALLOUS
Russia is preventing humanitarian aid from reaching people affected by the destruction of a dam in Ukraine earlier this month, according to the UN. In a statement Sunday, the international organization said Moscow “has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control” which have stopped vital deliveries being sent to those suffering in the aftermath of “the devastating destruction of the Kakhovka Dam” in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast. “We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” the statement continued. “Aid cannot be denied to people who need it.” At least 17 people were killed in the dam’s destruction and over 100,000 remain without water, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.