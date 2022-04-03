Russia Strikes Former Tourist Hot Spot of Odessa

Thick black smoke was seen billowing over the once-picturesque port of Odessa, Ukraine, on Sunday morning after Russian strikes obliterated a fuel depot in the city that has so far seen little fighting since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. Both Russian and Ukrainian military confirmed the hit on their Telegram channels.

“This morning, high-precision sea and air-based missiles destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants near the city of Odessa, from which fuel was supplied to the group of Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv direction,” the Russian military said in a statement on Telegram.

Odessa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov confirmed the hit and said no one had died. “Today the occupiers struck Odessa’s critical infrastructure objects with missiles,” he said on a televised statement that ran on Ukrainian media channels, according to CNN. “There’s fire, there’s smoke. Luckily, there are no casualties. Only buildings are damaged. The situation is under control.”

As Russian troops continue to retreat, regroup and restock, they have left a horrific trail of macabre human carnage in their wake. Ukraine’s defense ministry tweeted horrific photos showing dead naked women, some of whom had been burned, along a road outside of Kyiv where Russian troops had been stationed. Mass graves and corpses with gunshot wounds shot at point blank range were also left behind.

The war, now entering its second month, shows no sign ending soon, in part thanks to Ukraine’s fierce resistance, backed by Western donations of money, war machinery, and ammunition. On Sunday, the U.K. Defense ministry applauded Ukrainian efforts, saying they had greatly hindered Russian air capability. “Russia’s inability to find and destroy air defence systems has seriously hampered their efforts to gain broad control of the air, which in turn has significantly affected their ability to support the advance of their ground forces on a number of fronts,” they tweeted.

Still, no one has claimed responsibility for a strike on a fuel depot in Belogrod, on Russian territory, after Russian military blamed Ukraine for what would be the first cross-border offensive if confirmed.