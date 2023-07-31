CHEAT SHEET
    Russia Strikes Zelensky’s Hometown After His Warning to Moscow

    BACKLASH

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Firefighters work at a site of an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, July 31, 2023, in this screengrab from a handout video.

    State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters

    At least four people were killed and others were injured in a Russian missile strike on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday. A nine-story residential building was hit in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, with rescuers sent to the scene in an attempt to save others buried under the rubble. “In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centers, shelling civilian objects and housing,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram in response to the attack. “But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people.” The deadly strike comes a day after Zelensky used a Sunday video address to warn the Kremlin that “the war is returning to the territory of Russia” in the wake of a drone attack on Moscow, a development he called “inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair.”

