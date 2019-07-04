CHEAT SHEET

    CATASTROPHIC FAILURE

    Kremlin: Deadly Submarine Fire Started in Battery Compartment

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Sergey Eshchenko

    Russia is beginning to answer some questions about a deadly fire that broke out on a submarine Monday, killing 14 crew. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the fire, which ripped through the top-secret sub, started in the battery compartment. He added that the vessel's nuclear-reactor was isolated from the fire. “The crew took all the necessary measures to protect the unit, and it is in full working condition,” said Shoigu. “This gives us hope that in quite a short time the vessel can be put back into service.” Fourteen senior officers died of smoke inhalation after the fire ripped through the Losharik submarine when it was nearing its home port of Severomorsk on Russia’s Arctic coast. It's not clear exactly what kind of mission the vessel was on at the time. It's the worst submarine disaster for over a decade.

