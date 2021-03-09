Russia Sues Google, Twitter, Facebook for Not Helping to Suppress Anti-Putin Protests
Russian authorities have filed lawsuits against five of the world’s biggest social-media platforms for allegedly refusing to pull down users’ posts that urged people to join nationwide anti-Putin protests earlier this year. Demonstrations broke out across Russia in January after opposition leader and Putin nemesis Alexei Navalny was arrested upon his return from Germany, where he was recovering after being poisoned with a toxic nerve agent. According to Reuters, Russian authorities are now suing Twitter, Google, Facebook, TikTok, and Telegram because they hosted posts that urged kids to go out and join the protests. The companies each have three cases against them, according to the news agency, with each case punishable by a fine of up to 4 million rubles, or around $54,000. None of the social-media giants have commented on the legal action.