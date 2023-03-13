CHEAT SHEET
Russia Suffers Potentially Its Deadliest Day Yet in Ukraine: Armed Forces
Saturday was possibly the deadliest day yet in Russia’s yearlong invasion of Ukraine, authorities with the country’s military said. According to a video shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 1,090 Russian soldiers were killed—which would be 60 more than the country’s previous record, set on Feb. 7. In a statement, military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun also said Ukrainian forces took out eight tanks, seven armored vehicles and four artillery systems. The numbers have not been independently verified. The news came the same day that a U.S.-based think tank released a report which found that Russian forces’ ongoing assault on the city of Bakhmut is sputtering.