Six Cops Among Dead After ‘Coordinated’ Terror Attack on Religious Sites
SYNAGOGUE SLAUGHTERS
A shocking six cops and a priest were slaughtered by terrorists Sunday at religious sites and a police checkpoint in Russia that local officials deemed were “coordinated attacks,” CNN reported, citing state media and authorities. A dozen other officers were injured while engaging the gunmen, regional authorities said, and at least two terrorists were shot dead by first responders. The attacks took place in a pair of cities in Dagestan, a republic of Russia situated between Georgia and the Caspian Sea. Among the dead was a 66-year-old priest who had his throat slit, a Dagestan official said, according to CNN. An exact motive for the slayings was not immediately released, but the attacks almost exclusively targeted religious sites, including at least two synagogues and a church. Late Sunday, videos went viral online of a synagogue in the city Derbent being set ablaze—with large flames and plumes of smoke billowing out of its windows. The Israeli foreign ministry said the attacks were “combined,” claiming in a statement that the Derbent synagogue had been burned to the ground.