Russia Threatens to Expel U.S. Embassy Staffers Over ‘Theft’
'PERSONAL BELONGINGS'
The Russian foreign ministry on Friday accused three U.S. Embassy employees of “stealing personal belongings from a Russian citizen,” and ordered the trio to leave the country or else be stripped of diplomatic immunity so they can be prosecuted. According to Tass, Russia’s state-owned news agency, the alleged theft happened last month, and involved a loss of around $200. Citing independent Russian outlet Chtd, The Washington Post reported the incident had something to do with “the taking of a backpack from a man in a cafe in central Moscow.” No further details were immediately available. On Wednesday, eight members of Russia’s mission to NATO in Brussels were expelled over accusations that they were not diplomats but rather, covert intelligence officers spying for the Kremlin.