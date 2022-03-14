Russia Threatens to Arrest Western Bosses Who Criticize the Government
SURVEILLANCE STATE
Russian prosecutors have issued a stern warning for Western businesses in the country—corporations that leave may be forced to forfeit their remaining assets and businesses who stay can’t criticize the Russian government. The warning claims corporate leaders who do speak out against the government could be arrested. The Wall Street Journal reports that businesses like McDonald’s, the parent company of Kentucky Fried Chicken Yum Brands, and IBM have received the warning. Russia also threatened to sue companies and even seize the trademarks of Western companies that violate the policy. The warning has led at least one business to reduce contact with its Russian counterpart out of fear that communication could be seized by the government, the Journal reports.