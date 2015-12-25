Russia to Build Nuclear Plants in India

CHEAT SHEET
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday signed a number of deals on policies including defense and energy, solidifying a partnership between the two countries. Putin announced that Russia planned to buld a series of nuclear plants in India over the next two decades. An estimated $7 billion worth of deals were signed during Modi's trip to Russia, many of which were defense-related. "I see in Russia a prominent partner in India's economic transformation," Modie said after he and Putin agreed to reduce visa requirements between the two countries. The two also agreed on building a Russian nuclear energy plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.