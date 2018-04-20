Russia: Trump Tells Putin He’d Be ‘Glad to See Him in White House’

Russia has claimed that Donald Trump extended a warm invitation to Vladimir Putin to visit him at the White House, and offered to visit Russia after the Russian leader’s U.S. trip. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Trump said: “We proceed from the fact that the U.S. president in a telephone conversation... made such an invitation, said he would be glad to see [Putin] in the White House, would then be glad to meet on a reciprocal visit.” The news of the invitation comes the morning after as former FBI Director James Comey’s memo release offered some weird new details about conversations between Trump and Putin. In his notes on his meetings with Trump in the first months of his presidency, Comey wrote that Trump dismissed allegations that he paid Russian prostitutes to pee on a bed once slept in by the Obamas in a Moscow hotel, but told Comey that Putin spoke of his pride in Russia’s prostitutes. “The president said ‘the hookers thing’ is nonsense,” Comey writes, noting that Trump then brought up the conversation with Putin about Russia having the “some of the most beautiful hookers in the world.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10