Russia Unveils New Foreign Policy to Address Western ‘Existential’ Threat
COLD WAR 2.0
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a new foreign policy on Friday blaming the U.S. and its Western allies for risks to Russian security. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s Security Council that Russia is facing “existential threats” and said the new concept of foreign policy would address “unprecedented pressure” mounting on his country. According to a summary in Russian state media, the new concept’s main tenets include that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West and does not have hostile intentions, but nevertheless considers America’s actions “the main source of risks for [Russia’s] security and international peace.” It also gives priority to “removing the vestiges of U.S. dominance in the world.” The policy comes the day after the White House condemned the “unacceptable” arrest of an American journalist in Russia.