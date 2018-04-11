Russia Threatens to Strike Back if U.S. Missiles Fired in Syria

Russia has warned that it's ready to shoot down any American missiles it detects over Syria and it could target U.S. launch sites, risking a serious escalation in the Syrian war. Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV: “If there is a strike by the Americans, then...the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” but added that Russia is willing to hold talks to avoid conflict. While the U.S. has not confirmed that it will attack Syrian targets, President Donald Trump has canceled a planned trip to Latin America later this week to deal with the aftermath of a deadly chemical attack suspected to have been ordered by President Assad. Moscow's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzia has warned Washington that it will "bear responsibility" for any "illegal military adventure" it carries out in Syria, while European air traffic control has warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to possible air strikes into Syria over the coming days.
