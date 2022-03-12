Russia Warns It Will Target U.S. Military Shipments to Ukraine After White House Announces New Arms Package

Read it at The New York Times
After the White House announced Saturday that it had approved sending another $200 million worth of military equipment to Ukraine, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei A. Ryabkov warned that Russia will begin targeting the supply shipments. Prior to this new package, the U.S. sent $350 million worth of antitank and antiaircraft missiles within the last month to help Ukraine fight Russia. As reported by The New York Times, the shipments haven’t yet been attacked as Russian invaders are fighting in other regions of the country. The warning that NATO and U.S. support could become targeted heightens fears that international tensions over Russia’s invasion could escalate.