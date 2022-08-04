Russia Will Plant Evidence in Ukraine Prison Shelling, U.S. Intel Officials Claim
PRISON FAKE
Russia is plotting to fabricate evidence to make it appear as though it wasn’t responsible for an airstrike on a prison in Ukraine which left 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war dead and dozens more injured, according to U.S. intelligence officials. Russian authorities quickly blamed Ukrainian forces for the deadly bombardment of the facility in Olenivka in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin said U.S.-supplied rockets were used to carry out the attack—but Ukrainian military figures said the Russian claim was bogus, and that the attack was in fact launched by Russian forces in collusion with the FSB. An unnamed U.S. intelligence official told the Associated Press there was credible evidence that Russians are planning to plant ammunition from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as proof that the weapons America supplies to Ukraine were used in the attack.