CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Russian Activist Was Disappeared—to an Arctic Military Base

    FROZEN OUT

    REUTERS

    A Russian anti-corruption activist had the door of his Moscow home smashed in, his electricity cut, his SIM card seized, and was taken into custody by local authorities Monday night. By late Tuesday, according to his colleagues, the activist Ruslan Shaveddinov had surfaced—in a remote Arctic Ocean military base more than a thousand miles from Moscow. Alexei Navalny, founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation where Shaveddinov worked, called it a kidnapping. While military service is mandatory in Russia, Navalny tweeted that it had now “turned into a mechanism of imprisonment… Just a way to deprive people of freedom.”