Russian Ambassador Echoes Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ as UN Condemns Putin’s War
’ILLEGAL COUP’
Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, parroted former President Donald Trump’s unhinged election lies on Wednesday as the UN condemned Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. While defending President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, Nebenzya accused the U.S. of engaging in an “illegal coup in Kyiv” in 2014 before invoking the 2020 presidential election. “And with the support of the United States, where the legitimately elected president of the country was overthrown,” the Russian diplomat huffed while raging against the UN’s resolution. Only four other UN countries—Syria, Belarus, Eritrea, and North Korea—joined Russia in voting down the condemnation of Russia’s invasion, though 35 countries abstained.
Trump, who has refused to concede the election while pushing baseless claims of voter fraud, has heaped praise on Putin in recent days. Though he has since described the Russian leader as “a stone-cold murderer” who launched a “holocaust” against Ukraine, he has also lauded Putin as “smart” and “savvy” for invading Ukraine, and called the U.S. and NATO “dumb.” Last year, Putin and other Russian officials—in a likely effort to further inflame American political tensions—downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection, portraying the riots as legitimate “political demands” while expressing concern about the “persecutions” of rioters.