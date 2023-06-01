Russian Ambassador to U.S. Says America is ‘Zombified’ by War
‘ROTTEN’
Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has stuck it to the U.S. in comments replying to an announcement confirming a $300 million security package worth of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the announcement May 31, adding the package included “significant air defense capabilities, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and artillery, anti-tank weapons, tens of millions of rounds of small arms munitions, and other field equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s brave forces on the battlefield and helping them retake its sovereign territory.” The news was met with disdain from Antonov, who said it “effectively fuels the rotten regime in Kiev” and suggested the money be better spent handling the migrant crisis plaguing the southern border of the U.S. “The American authorities do not want to see the reality,” Antonov said. “It seems that they are zombified by the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, by trying to wear down our economy.” Earlier this week the White House said it did not support attacks inside Russia.