Russian Artist Unveils Portrait Putin Gifted Trump

A Russian artist has unveiled the mystery painting President Vladimir Putin gifted President Donald Trump back in March.

Showcasing the artwork to CNN in Moscow Tuesday, artist Nikas Safronov explained that the Kremlin-commissioned portrait captures the real-life image of Trump raising his fist in the air after the failed assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally in July 2024.

“It was important to me to show the blood, the scar and his bravery during the attempt on his life. He didn’t break down or become afraid, but raised his arm to show he is one with America and will bring back what it deserves,” Safronov told CNN.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed the painting’s receipt in a March interview with Tucker Carlson, where he described it as a “beautiful portrait” that the president was “clearly touched” by.

“President Putin had commissioned a beautiful portrait of President Trump from the leading Russian artist and actually gave it to me and asked me to take it home to President Trump which I brought home and delivered to him,” Witkoff said. “It was such a gracious moment.”

Safronov anticipated that the painting could embolden diplomatic relations, telling CNN, “When I started the portrait, I realized this could bring our countries closer, and decided not to charge any money because I suspected what this painting was for.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Putin (R) and Trump (L) have had an evolving relationship over the years. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Trump and Putin have famously had a cozy relationship over the years.

The president met up with Putin on several occasions during his first term (sometimes with only translators present) and would typically describe their meetings as pleasant.

“While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia,” Trump wrote on X (then Twitter) after a July 2018 meeting between the two.

On Sunday, the president also wrote that a “deal” between Russia and Ukraine is slated to be reached soon.

“Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week,” Trump penned on Truth Social in all-caps. “Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune!”