Russian Assassin Could Be Key to Freeing Captive U.S. Journalist
ONE FOR ONE?
Moscow has brought up the case of Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov in prisoner swap negotiations with the U.S. According to Western officials, Krasikov could play a critical role in the release of Americans currently held by Russia, including Paul Whelan, U.S. Marine veteran, and Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained and accused of espionage by Russia while out on a reporting assignment. The U.S. and the Journal have denied Russia’s espionage claim against Gershkovich and have been calling for his immediate release since he was arrested on March 29. In July, President Biden said he was serious about a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Gershkovich, but did not provide details about the potential negotiations.