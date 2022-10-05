Russian Cosmonaut Launches to Space Station With SpaceX Crew
HEADED FOR THE STARS
The latest four-person posse of SpaceX’s Crew 5 mission headed to the stars Wednesday — this time with a Russian cosmonaut. Astronaut Anna Kikina is the first Russian aboard Elon Musk’s private ship to space as the Falcon 9 Rocket, which launched at noon Eastern Time, hurtles toward the International Space Station for a six-month stay. Only two of the team members heading up this time work for NASA: pilot Josh Cassada and mission commander Nicole Mann, who will make history as the first Native American sent into Earth’s orbit. The fourth member is Koichi Wakata of Japan. “Flying integrated crews ensures there are appropriately trained crew members on board the station for essential maintenance and spacewalks,” NASA explained in a July statement, when Kikina’s seat on the Crew Dragon spacecraft was announced. The launch is being livestreamed over YouTube from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to docking at the ISS at 4:57 p.m. EST on Thursday.