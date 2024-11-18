Russian Ballet Dancer Critical of Putin Falls to His Death

The downsides of the gym include the lingering smell, the wait for weights, and the nagging feeling that others might be silently judging your form or how much you’re lifting. Johnson Fitness & Wellness’ Matrix Bundle gives you a full gym experience in the comfort of your own home. This package includes adjustable dumbbells, a bench, and a dumbbell storage rack.

The star of this bundle is the adjustable dumbbell set , which makes getting a complete workout smoother than you ever imagined. With a twist of the textured metal handles, you can adjust the weight in precise five-pound increments up to a maximum of 50 pounds, replacing a bulky set of traditional weights. Plus, the flat-bottom design keeps the dumbbells steady, so they won’t roll away between reps.

Also included in this bundle are an adjustable bench and dumbbell storage rack . This sleek bench provides exceptional stability for a wide range of exercises, like dumbbell presses, incline rows, and Bulgarian split squats. It easily stores upright to save floor space. The storage rack keeps your new dumbbells elevated for easy access and a clutter-free workout space.

Matrix Space-Saving Strength Bundle 33% off original price Buy At Johnson Fitness & Wellness $ 1200 Free Shipping

