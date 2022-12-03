Russian Billionaire Arrested in London for Money Laundering
BUSTED
British authorities arrested a Russian billionaire in London Thursday on suspicion of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home office, and conspiracy to commit perjury. The 58-year-old was arrested by more than 50 officers from the National Crime Agency at his multi-million-dollar home in London, from which the agency said it seized a “significant quantity of cash.” Authorities also nabbed the ex-boyfriend of the billionaire’s current partner, as well as a 35-year-old employee, who was seen leaving the home with a bag full of thousands of dollars. All three were interviewed and released on bail. The NCA said the arrests were part of a larger series of interventions targeting “corrupt international business figures and their enablers.”