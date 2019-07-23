CHEAT SHEET
DEVASTATING BLOW
28-Year-Old Russian Boxer Dies After Sustaining Brain Injury in Maryland Fight
A Russian boxer has died just days after sustaining a brain injury during a fight in Maryland. Maxim Dadashev, 28, suffered brain swelling after his light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday. After undergoing surgery, Dadashev’s heart stopped on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. The fight was stopped after the 11th round and after Dadashev had already taken numerous blows to the head. Footage from the fight reportedly shows Dadashev’s trainer begging him to stop, saying: “You’re getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this.” The Russian Boxing Federation’s secretary general Umar Kremlev said the federation will investigate responsibility for Dadashev’s death and give Dadashev’s family financial support.