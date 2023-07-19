Russian Charity Concert Is Raising Money for Body Bags to Send Troops
FOR A GOOD CAUSE
A charity concert organized in Russia’s Amur region to support troops waging war on Ukraine is raising funds for body bags. Organizers of the event, to be held in the city of Blagoveshchensk on July 22, promise guests a festive time, with musical performances, costumed characters, and balloons “in the colors of our Russian flag.” “We have also specially ordered 100 postcards, so everyone will be able to leave kind messages for our guys [on the frontline],” organizer Igor Memetov was quoted as telling local media. In an initial version of the article, “body bags” were listed as the first item organizers were hoping to raise funds for to send to the battlefield. That was later scrubbed from the article altogether, but it still shows up in a cached version. The independent media outlet Sirena reported that organizers also apparently had “body bags” removed from a promotion for the event posted on social media.