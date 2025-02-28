Russian Chess Legend Boris Spassky Dies at 88

Bill Burr isn’t losing sleep over Ben Shapiro calling him “woke” and an “a--hole,” firing back in his characteristically blunt fashion. “I don’t know who he is, but that guy is a j----off,” Burr said in an interview with The New York Times this week. He dismissed Shapiro’s criticism as little more than a cash grab: “All he knew is if he put ‘woke’ on what I said, he would make more money.” Shapiro had taken issue with the comedian’s viral rant about CEOs after UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson was killed last December in a brazen, broad daylight shooting in Manhattan. “I love that f---ing CEOs are f---ing afraid right now. You should be! By and large, you’re all a bunch of selfish greedy f---ing pieces of s--t,” Burr said on his podcast last week. Shapiro felt he had to scold Burr in The Daily Wire, calling his comments “truly evil.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT