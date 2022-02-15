Russian Claims of De-Escalation Met With Skepticism by Ukraine
WISHFUL THINKING?
Russia claimed Tuesday that it is withdrawing some of the 130,000 troops massed at the border with the Ukraine, saying it had completed training drills. Ukraine’s defense minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the news but cautioned against excessive optimism until clear evidence of any de-escalation emerged. “We and our allies have managed to prevent Russia from any further escalation,” he said, but added, “We have a rule: don’t believe what you hear, believe what you see. When we see a withdrawal, we will believe in a de-escalation.” Kuleba was speaking after Russia’s state news agency Interfax quoted a defense ministry spokesperson as saying: “The units of the southern and western military districts, which have completed their tasks, have already started loading on to rail and road transport and will start moving to their military garrisons today.” European stocks rose 1% on the statement.