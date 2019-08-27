Russian Company First to Sue Boeing Over Cancelled 737 Max

CHEAT SHEET
A Russian aircraft leasing company is the first to file a U.S. civil lawsuit against Boeing over a cancelled order of 737 Max jets. CBS has confirmed that Avia Capital Services, which is a subsidiary of the state-owned Russian conglomerate Rostec, filed the suit in Chicago seeking $115 million in compensatory damages and even more in punitive damages. The suit, which was first reported by the Financial Times, accuses Boeing of “intentionally” failing to disclose information about the airworthiness of the jet to its customers. Boeing 737 Max jets were involved in two fatal accidents killing 346 people.