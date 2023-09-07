Russian Company Refuses to Remove Doxxing Info of Trump Grand Jurors
EXPOSED
A Russian company doxxed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the grand jurors involved in the 2020 election case against Donald Trump and, according to Atlanta cops, it has refused U.S. federal government orders to remove the information. In a letter attached to a Wednesday filing in which Willis asked the judge to ban the publication of any information identifying jurors, an investigator in her office said that the data was posted to the dark web, and that the website had hosted similar personal reports about other prosecutors and judges. In a second letter, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he would use “law enforcement resources” to allow the jurors to “complete their civic duty without being subjected to unnecessary danger” but that the Russian-hosted site had ignored demands to remove jurors’ information. The doxxing led to Trump supporters harassing the grand jurors, which Willis argued would hurt their “ability to decide the issues before them impartially and without outside influence.”