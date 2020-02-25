Russian Court Detains Ex-Marine for Another 6 Months, Family Asks U.S. to Intervene
A Russian court on Tuesday extended the detainment of a former American Marine by six months on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow last year. The move prompted his family to call on the United States government to intervene. “He is an American citizen who was jailed for something that we don’t believe that he did,” Trevor Reed’s father said. “Because we believe that the charges are false, we would like for the U.S. government to look at the case closely.” Reed, 28, was arrested in August 2019 and is reportedly being held in a detention center in Moscow awaiting trial—he faces up to ten years in prison if convicted. The former marine from Texas reportedly traveled to Moscow last year to be with his Russian girlfriend, Alina Tsibulnik. He was allegedly intoxicated after drinking vodka at a party with Tsibulnik, and his family said that “there is also a possibility that he may have been given other substances without his knowledge,” according to a statement.
Reed was reportedly interrogated by Russia’s Federal Security Agency after being taken to a police station “without an attorney or adequate interpreter while he was still under the influence,” according to his family’s statement. Reed was accused of assaulting the officer who drove him to the station and hitting another officer who was sitting next to him in the back seat of the police car.