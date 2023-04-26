CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russian Cultural Center Goes Up in Flames in Cyprus
TORCHED
A Russian cultural center in the capital of Cyprus went up in flames Wednesday after witnesses said it was pelted with Molotov cocktails. “There were two loud pops, the roof and the wall are burning,” the head of the center, Alina Radchenko, was quoted telling Russia’s TASS news agency. “People have been evacuated. Police cordoned off the building, firefighters are working on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, Molotov cocktails were thrown into the building,” Radchenko said. Video from the scene showed thick black smoke pouring into the sky and a large chunk of the building fully engulfed in flames.