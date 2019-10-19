CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
DEADLY
Russian Damn Collapse Kills 15 Gold Miners
Read it at Associated Press
At least 15 people are dead and seven more are missing after a damn gave way flooding dormitories at a small Siberian gold mine in Russia. The Associated Press reports that the deadly accident took place early Saturday morning near the village of Shchetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region. “The hydro-technical structure was built in a makeshift way, as I surmise, in violation of all conceivable and inconceivable standards,” Yuri Lapshin, chairman of the Krasnoyarsk regional government told a Russian media outlet. A criminal investigation has been opened into the cause of the damn accident.