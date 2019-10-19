CHEAT SHEET

    DEADLY

    Russian Damn Collapse Kills 15 Gold Miners

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Russian Emergencies Ministry in Krasnoyarsk Region/Handout via Reuters

    At least 15 people are dead and seven more are missing after a damn gave way flooding dormitories at a small Siberian gold mine in Russia. The Associated Press reports that the deadly accident took place early Saturday morning near the village of Shchetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region. “The hydro-technical structure was built in a makeshift way, as I surmise, in violation of all conceivable and inconceivable standards,” Yuri Lapshin, chairman of the Krasnoyarsk regional government told a Russian media outlet. A criminal investigation has been opened into the cause of the damn accident.

