Russian Defense Minister Sent to North Korea to Strengthen ‘Military Ties’
PARTNERS IN CRIME
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has been sent to North Korea to strengthen “military ties” between the two countries. Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the trip Tuesday, saying Shoigu had been invited by North Korean defense officials to take part in events commemorating the end of the Korean War. His visit, from July 25-27, will “enable the strengthening” of military ties and serve as “an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries,” the Defense Ministry said. North Korea has repeatedly been accused of violating sanctions to supply weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, and Pyongyang reportedly offered to send workers to Ukraine’s occupied territories to help Russia rebuild areas that it destroyed.