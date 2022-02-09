Mystery Russian Figure Skating Medal Delay Reignites Olympic Doping Rumors

Reports emerged from the Beijing Winter Olympics today that a Russian figure skater has failed a drug test, potentially handing the gold medal won by the Russians in the figure skating team event to their U.S. rivals.

Details of what the International Olympic Committee called an “emerging issue” were scant, but an Olympic news website said it involved a pre-competition doping test. USA Today said its source also confirmed a positive test involving an unnamed Russian competitor.

If any Russian skater were found to be doping, it would constitute a major blow to the IOC after its decision to allow Russian athletes to compete despite a worldwide ban on the Russian national team because of systematic state-sponsored doping.

It could also see the United States handed a much-needed gold medal.

The Russians wrapped up their victory in the team event Monday, with the 15-year-old skating sensation Kamila Valieva becoming the first woman to land quadruple jumps in the Olympic free program.

After taking to the ice for the informal “flower ceremony,” they were meant to be formally awarded their gold medals that night, with Nathan Chen and the Americans to get silver medals and the Japanese team bronze. But the ceremony was postponed for 24 hours without any explanation—and then postponed again, indefinitely, on Tuesday night.

The mystery deepened Wednesday when four of the Russian team skaters did not turn up for a scheduled practice session at the Beijing skating venue. Valieva was among those missing, as was the European champion Mark Kondratiuk, who is a strong medal contender in Thursday’s men’s long program.

Kondratiuk’s coach, Svetlana Sokolovskaya, was quoted on the Telegram app saying: “He had a day off so he decided to give training a miss. Everything is fine. We're ready for the free skating.”

Asked about the delayed medal ceremony at a briefing today, IOC spokesman Mark Adams described it as an “emerging issue” that was still being sorted out. “A situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation,” Adams said. “You can bet your bottom dollar we are doing everything that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible. I cannot give you any more details but we will do our utmost.”

The Olympic news website Inside the Games, reporting on what it called a “Russian doping mystery,” said it understood “a situation involving Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the international doping authorities” was behind the delay.

“It is believed the problem refers to a drugs test conducted before Beijing 2022,” it added.

In a later report, citing an anonymous source “with knowledge of the situation,” USA Today said the ceremony had been “delayed by the positive drug test of one member of the gold-medal-winning Russian team.”

The skaters, and other Russian athletes in Beijing, are competing in these Games not as the Russian team, with the Russian flag and anthem, but under the name and (strikingly similar) colors of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The messy compromise was meant to allow the athletes themselves to compete while punishing Russia. But it seems to have only spurred the whole team to greater success: The ROC is leading the medal tally in Beijing, with 10 medals in total—although it only has two golds, including the one still to be formally handed to the figure skating team.