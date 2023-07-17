WATCH: Deadly Russian War Plane Crash Near Crowded Beach
IMPACT
A Russian fighter jet crashed into the Sea of Azov near a crowded beach in the town of Yeysk on Monday, according to a Russian military spokesperson. The plane, an Su-25 fighter-bomber, allegedly crashed after taking off for a training flight near Russia’s Krasnodar region. Videos shared across Telegram purport to show the Russian pilot parachuting from the plane moments before it hit the water—all within view of dozens of beach-goers. Head of the Yeysk district Roman Bublik confirmed that the Russian pilot, who was rescued from the water after surviving the initial impact, later died from his injuries at a hospital. “On behalf of the residents of the Yeysk region, I express my condolences to the relatives of the Su-25 attack aircraft that died in the crash,” Bublik said in a statement on Telegram.