Russian Forces Appear to Take Over Ukrainian Metal Plant
The Russian military group Wagner claimed to be in “full control” of a Ukrainian metal processing plant in the city of Bakhmut, according to CNN, quoting Russian state media. The move would mark a tide shift for Russia, whose forces Ukraine claimed to have broken down in a city Moscow has made a focal point in their unprovoked war. Still, Russia has made small gains in the city in recent weeks, prompting stand-offs with Ukrainian soldiers. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the Russian claim.