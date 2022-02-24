CHEAT SHEET
Russian Forces Could Seize Kyiv Within Hours, Report Says
A senior Western intelligence official is predicting that Kyiv could fall later tonight to Russian forces. The official told Bloomberg that Ukraine’s air defenses have been almost entirely eliminated and that Russian troops appear to be pressing forward to claim the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin is suspected to be aiming to control the entire country, the official said, with the goal of toppling the government in Kyiv and replacing it with a puppet regime. Russian military control of several airfields has secured the potential for Russia to also send more forces into the country with relative ease.