Lavrov Forced to Nix Trip to Serbia After 3 Countries Close Airspace to Him

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel a visit to Serbia after three neighboring countries—Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro—closed their airspace to his aircraft, according to a senior foreign ministry source, confirming reports from Serbian media outlets. Lavrov, Moscow’s top diplomat, was scheduled to fly on Monday, and the Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet publicly commented on the cancellation. Unlike many other countries, Serbia, which has close cultural ties to Russia, has resisted weighing in on the war in Ukraine.