CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russian Minister’s Answer to Nuclear Question Doesn’t Inspire Confidence
FIXATED
Read it at Reuters
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has spurted lie after lie on the invasion of Ukraine—so his half-hearted answer on whether the war will escalate into nuclear warfare hardly inspires confidence. When asked by reporters in Turkey on Thursday whether he thinks it’s likely, he said, “I don’t want to believe it, and I do not believe it.” He then blamed the West for the nuclear scare, “Of course it gives us cause for concern when the West, like Freud, keeps on returning and returning to this topic.” But Reuters noted that it was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s choice to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert when the Ukrainian invasion began last month.