Russian Foreign Minister’s Daughter Run Out of Georgia Hotel
NOT WELCOME
The daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was apparently run out of a Georgia hotel on Saturday after hundreds of protesters showed up hurling eggs and chanting, “There’s no place for Russians in Georgia.” Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina, had arrived at a hotel in the eastern region of Kakheti along with her husband, Alexander Vinokurov, to attend wedding celebrations for a relative, according to local reports. But once activists caught wind of their presence, hundreds of protesters turned out in front of the hotel where the celebrations were planned, demanding that they get the boot. The pair was reportedly whisked away from the hotel in secret before the chaotic protest got underway, and they immediately left the country. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili announced Saturday that the pair had left, calling it “a kind of victory for society.”