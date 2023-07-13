CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Top Russian General Dismissed After Complaining of ‘Mass Deaths’

    DIRTY LAUNDRY

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Russian General in Ukraine Ivan Popov said he was dismissed by Sergey Shoigu.

    VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

    A top Russian general stationed in Ukraine said that he was dismissed from his post after complaining that the Russian defense ministry was providing inadequate support to his troops. General Ivan Popov, one of the most senior Russian officers involved with the war, said he raised concerns about “the mass deaths and injuries” of his “brothers” from Ukrainian fire. “I also raised a number of other problems and expressed it all at the highest level frankly and extremely harshly,” Popov said in a voice note published to a Russian lawmaker’s Telegram channel. After airing his grievances, Popov said he was dismissed by the Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu.

    Read it at CNN
    ,