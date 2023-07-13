Top Russian General Dismissed After Complaining of ‘Mass Deaths’

CHEAT SHEET
A top Russian general stationed in Ukraine said that he was dismissed from his post after complaining that the Russian defense ministry was providing inadequate support to his troops. General Ivan Popov, one of the most senior Russian officers involved with the war, said he raised concerns about “the mass deaths and injuries” of his “brothers” from Ukrainian fire. “I also raised a number of other problems and expressed it all at the highest level frankly and extremely harshly,” Popov said in a voice note published to a Russian lawmaker’s Telegram channel. After airing his grievances, Popov said he was dismissed by the Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu.