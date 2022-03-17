Russian General in Ukraine Uses Unsecured Phone, Gets Killed
TOP-NOTCH MILITARY?
Russia’s military has already suffered crushing losses in its war against Ukraine, and several top generals have gotten so sloppy they have been using unsecured phones and radios that give away their locations, The New York Times reports, citing U.S. officials. Within three weeks of the war, an estimated 7,000 Russian troops sent into the country by Vladimir Putin have been wiped out, according to U.S. intelligence. As morale sinks, around 20 Russian generals have joined in the fighting, likely to bolster morale among lower-ranking troops. But many of the generals have made themselves easy targets by using unsecured phones and radios, and in one case, that allowed Ukrainian troops to geolocate a Russian general and kill him and his staff.